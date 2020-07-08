CEO of PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani releases statement addressing fashion factory allegations

Umar Kamani has released an official statement on behalf of the Boohoo Group, addressing serious allegations against the fast fashion brand.

The group, which owns Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and MissPap, issued a statement that they would be launching an immediate independent review of their UK supply chains – following an undercover investigation by The Sunday Times.

The founder and CEO of PrettyLittleThing admitted the last few days have been “difficult and challenging” after reading “inaccurate” reports about the Boohoo group.

In the company’s statement, which can be read here, they wrote: “Our findings show some inaccuracies with the last Sunday’s media report. The garments featured were not actually manufactured in Leicester, but in Morocco.”

“Jaswal Fashions Limited, contrary to the media report, is not and has never been a supplier for the Group, and does not operate in the unit stated.”

“Investigations over the last 72 hours have highlighted that the order from Nasty Gal was placed with Revolution Clothing Co Limited, who then instructed Morefray Limited to manufacture in Morocco and repackage the garments on their behalf.”

“Our evidence to date has not found evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour. However, we have found other evidence of non-compliance with our Code of Conduct and the Group has taken the decision to immediately terminate its relationship with both suppliers.”

The statement continues: “As a board, we are shocked and appalled by the recent allegations that have been made and we are committed to doing everything in our power to rebuild the reputation of the textile manufacturing industry in Leicester.”

“We want to ensure that the actions of a few do not continue to undermine the excellent work of many suppliers in the area, who succeed in providing good jobs and good working conditions.”

“We are launching an immediate independent review of our UK supply chain and making an initial commitment to invest an incremental £10 million to eradicate supply chain malpractice.”

“Boohoo supports UK manufacturing and the British fashion industry. We have a global and flexible supply chain and at this time around 40% of the products that we sell are manufactured in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs in this country that may otherwise be lost to overseas markets.”

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood side by side with our manufacturers, continuing to pay them promptly with our industry-leading 14-day payment terms for all of their orders.”

“During this period, the Group has not taken advantage of any of the financial support that has been made available by the UK Government in either grant or loan form.”

Group CEO John Lyttle added: “As a board we are deeply shocked by the recent allegations about the Leicester garment industry.”

“We wish to reiterate how seriously we are taking these matters and we will not hesitate to terminate any relationships where non-compliance with our Code of Conduct is found.”

“Our commitment to an incremental £10 million of investment demonstrates our resolve to enforce the highest standards of ethics, compliance and transparency for the benefit of all garment workers.”

“We look forward to regularly updating our stakeholders as we move through this process.”

