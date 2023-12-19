Celine Dion’s sister shares heartbreaking health update after her sister’s diagnosis

Celine Dion’s sister has shared a heartbreaking health update after the star’s recent diagnosis.

In December 2022, the 55-year-old revealed her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which leaves sufferers as “human statues” as it locks their bodies into rigid positions.

There is no cure for SPS; however, at the time the Canadian singer revealed she was doing all she could to minimise its symptoms.

Her older sister Claudette told 7 Jours per The Daily Mail: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles.”

“What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined.”

“She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly’.”

She continued: “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Her sister revealed: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me.”

“Because it’s 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Claudette said: “Some people have lost hope because it’s all illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine!”

“People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Back in August, Claudette revealed to Le Journal De Montreal: “We can’t find any medicine that works but having hope is important.”

She continued: “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest.”

“She always goes above and beyond [while performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

In May, Celine cancelled all remaining dates on her Courage World Tour amid her ongoing health battle.

In a statement, the Canadian singer said: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”