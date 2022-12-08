Celine Dion postpones European tour as she tearfully reveals battle with rare neurological disease

Celine Dion has postponed her European tour as she tearfully revealed her battle with rare neurological disease.
The condition, called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), leaves sufferers as “human statues” as it locks their bodies into rigid positions.
There is no cure for SPS; however, the 54-year-old revealed she’s doing all she can to minimise its symptoms.
In an emotional Instagram post, Celine said: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.”
“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now.”
“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate,” Celine continued.
“I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.”
“Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”