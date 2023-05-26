Celine Dion cancels upcoming world tour due to ongoing health condition

Celine Dion has cancelled all remaining dates on her Courage World Tour due to her ongoing battle with Stiff Person’s Syndrome.

The cancelled tour dates include her planned concerts at Dublin’s 3Arena next April.

In a statement, the singer said, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Tickets purchased for her tour will be refunded via the original point of sale.

Celine previously postponed her tour in December, as she tearfully revealed her battle with the rare neurological disease.

The condition, called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), leaves sufferers as “human statues” as it locks their bodies into rigid positions.

There is no cure for SPS; however, the 54-year-old revealed she was doing all she can to minimise its symptoms.

In an emotional Instagram post, Celine said: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.”

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and its been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the Stiff Person Syndrome which affects one in a million people.”

Celine continued: “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

“It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help.”

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” Celine continued.

“All I know is singing it’s what I’ve done all my life and its what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you.”

“I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.”

“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate,” she said.

“I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.”

“Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”