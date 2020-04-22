Celebs react as LA suffers EARTHQUAKE during lockdown

Chrissy Teigen said she thought her house was going to "fall down a hill"

Just when we thought things were dramatic enough, given the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, LA natives were shocked to feel an earthquake on Wednesday.

Hollywood stars took to social media to react to the magnitude 3.7 earthquake which hit south Los Angeles.

John Legend’s wife and model Chrissy Teigen took to the social media network to share that she felt her house was going to “fall down a hill” when the quake struck.

EARTHQUAKE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

I can’t ever really feel the shaking from earthquakes. my house just sounds like it’s gonna break and fall down the hill — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

Other stars took to Twitter to share their shock at feeling the quake while in lockdown.

Who felt that earthquake? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2020

Global pandemic, Quarantine’s, Earth shaking peoples houses. What is 2020? pic.twitter.com/4hNGyjPigj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 22, 2020

Just turned midnight in LA which means it’s officially #Earthday2020 anddd we just had an earthquake 🌍 2020 and planet Earth sure have a sense of humour!! — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) April 22, 2020

On a six-way zoom call when the earthquake hit. Wild to see it in real time. I felt it first on the western edge. Then @phillycarly in Hollywood, then finally @clmazin in La Cañada. — John August (@johnaugust) April 22, 2020

