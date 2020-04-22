Home Top Story Celebs react as LA suffers EARTHQUAKE during lockdown

Celebs react as LA suffers EARTHQUAKE during lockdown

Chrissy Teigen said she thought her house was going to "fall down a hill"

By
Alexandra Ryan | Goss Group Editor
-
SHARE
Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Just when we thought things were dramatic enough, given the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, LA natives were shocked to feel an earthquake on Wednesday.

Hollywood stars took to social media to react to the magnitude 3.7 earthquake which hit south Los Angeles.

John Legend’s wife and model Chrissy Teigen took to the social media network to share that she felt her house was going to “fall down a hill” when the quake struck.

Other stars took to Twitter to share their shock at feeling the quake while in lockdown.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welcome to our new weekly show – #GossChats, in association with Hause of JeJuve. Each week Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan will be interviewing some of your favourite stars from around the world, straight from her living room, This week Ali chats to celebrity hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons about his favourite looks to date, his new Primark range and missing Dublin.

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR