Celebs Go Dating stars break silence after disobeying strict rule of the series

Celebs Go Dating stars Olivia Hawkins and Louis Russell have broken their silence after they appeared to break a strict rule of the series.

After arriving in Ibiza to film the E4 reality show, the Love Island and Too Hot To Handle stars quickly got to know each other as they were spotted kissing by the pool.

The pair were reportedly exchanging flirty messages on social media ahead of the trip, with insider’s claiming the spark was “obvious.”

A show insider told The Sun: “It usually takes a few weeks for things to spice up but not with these two.”

“Within 48 hours of arriving in Ibiza, the sexual spark between them was obvious. They clearly couldn’t resist each other.”

Following their kiss, the pair appeared to tease each other on social media, as Olivia shared a roundup of photos from her time filming in Ibiza.

Referencing a picture of Louis and Olivia, Louis wrote: “Last flic some it up 😋,” to which Olivia responded: “Steady on.”

Sex guru Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn shared an insight into the pair’s chemistry, as she revealed: “There’s a lot of chemistry, even between the celebs.”

She told The Sun: “It’s brand new. When you’re in a setting where it’s completely new and it’s known as a vacation destination, people are way more relaxed to share their emotional self, their deep thoughts; they’re also a little bit more frisky.

“Sparks are flying for certain people. There’s a lot of chemistry, even between the celebs.”

In the past, romances between celebrities were frowned upon, as they were encouraged to explore other connections.

However, Tara has revealed they embrace it if it can lead to a genuine connection.

Tara said: “This is the celebrity dating agency. You’re here to date multiple people and to figure out how to become better daters, better lovers, better life partners to someone, hopefully not just to hook up with another celebrity, like case in point Adam [Collard] and Lottie [Moss] in our previous series. But we also don’t discourage it.”

“We really don’t produce anything. We allow people to just be themselves and if you say you’re falling in love with another celeb, who are we to say you can’t pursue that?”

“But for now, no one is falling in love with anybody, however sparks are flying between everybody,” she continued.