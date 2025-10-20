Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals VERY strict rules contestants had to adhere to on set

Ad
Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed the very strict alcohol rules contestants had to adhere to on set.

After growing suspicious of Jonathan Ross, the 29-year-old actress became the most recent celebrity to be killed by the Traitors.

Throughout the show, the contestants can be seen frequently mixing and pouring drinks behind the bar; however, Ruth confessed that this is not the case in reality.

The Celebrity Traitors

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ruth said: “They’re very strict on alcohol. It’s not boozy at all. You’re allowed two drinks at night.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress confessed to why she believed she was at a disadvantage compared to other contestants.

She said: “There was probably an unspoken hierarchy in there, and that placed certain people like myself at a disadvantage because I haven’t been in the industry very long.”

Celebrity Traitors UK | BBC

In the most recent episode of the series, Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns decided to kill off Ruth, after she grew suspicious of Jonathan.

Discussing their decision, the TV presenter said: “Ruth is not going to let it go and I feel like the cloak is getting tighter round my neck.”

“This could back fire on you,” said Cat. Jonathan replied: “If I was a Traitor I wouldn’t do it, why would I put myself in the firing line.”

Ruth Codd | Celebrity Traitors BBC

Alan added: “Yeah let’s get rid now before she poisons everyone.”

Walking into her room to find the letter killing her, Ruth said: “I knew this was coming,” before joking, “Jonathan and Kate Garraway are traitors!”

“I’m mentally extremely strong and I will miss the Faithfuls,” she added.

