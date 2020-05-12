These relationships have crumbled during the lockdown

Celebrity couples who have split during the Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus has forced many people around the world to be separated from their friends and family, while others have been forced to isolate together.

And the pandemic has already seen it’s fair share of splits, from marriage separations to the end of short term flings.

These celeb couples have been unlucky in love during COVID-19:

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi

This Love Island power couple dated for nine months before their split.

Wes and Arabella enjoyed luxurious holidays during their relationship, including intimate trips to the Maldives and Ibiza.

However, the reality stars parted ways last month and Wes is now staying with fellow Love Island star Josh Denzel.

However, it was revealed last week that Niall Horan slid into Arabella’s DM’s – a new celebrity couple on the horizon perhaps?

Shane Lynch and Sheena White

Shane and Sheena ended their 13-year marriage whilst in lockdown.

The couple got hitched in 2007 and they share two children together – 11-year-old Billie Rae and 7-year-old Marley Mae.

The Boyzone singer moved out of his family home amid COVID-19.

However, the pair didn’t seem to leave the separation on good terms as Shane admitted their relationship had only lasted due to his constant touring.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes

Fans were left shocked when Jesy and Chris called a day on their 18-month relationship.

The Little Mix member and the former Love Island contestant seemed like a match made in heaven as they previously flaunted their relationship online and Chris even appeared in Jesy’s award-winning documentary Odd One Out.

However, Jesy ended the relationship over the phone due to the social distancing restrictions.

She has since deleted all traces of her former beau from her Instagram account.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Another shocking separation during lockdown was the breakup of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler after 10-years of marriage.

The 36-year-olds exchanged vows in 2013 after getting engaged twice and share three children together.

The couple also starred in their own reality TV show Very Cavallari together on E!

Kristin announced their separation on Instagram to her followers after 10 years together.

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp

Good news for Timothée Chalamet fans – he is back on the market!

The Little Women star dated Johnny Depp’s daughter for almost a year after they met on the set of the Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

The 24-year-old played King Henry V in the movie while Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.

The news was confirmed when British Vogue noted that he was “currently single” in their May 2020 issue.

Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard

Another Love Island star who has called time on her relationship is the fiesty Georgia Steel.

The 2018 Love Island contestant who is known for being “loyal” parted ways with her fiancé Callum Izzard.

The couple got engaged just one month after they started dating last year after they met on the Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love.

Georgia and Callum had been living together in Essex, but Callum has since moved out of their shared home.

Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards

Maura Higgins’ Dancing With The Stars partner Alexander Demetriou recently announced that he and his wife Carlotta Edwards were calling a day on their four-year marriage.

Alexander confirmed the sad news in an Instagram status to his followers late last month.

Rumours had been rife that he had developed a relationship with the Love Island star.

However, Maura’s rep told Goss.ie exclusively last month that the pair’s relationship was purely “professional” only.

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker

These Dancing With The Stars favourites called time on their romance.

The Fair City actor went public with his relationship with the professional dancer just three months before their split.

Johnny opened up about their break-up and he felt like they were “forced” into a relationship.

“The thing with myself and Emily, it was a bit blown out of all proportion,” he told the Irish Mirror.

The couple wowed the nation with their dance partnership on the show and were runner-up in the 2019 final.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: