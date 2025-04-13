Celebrity Big Brother star REMOVED from house after ‘further unacceptable behaviour’

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has been REMOVED from the house after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour,” according to ITV.

On Saturday, Mickey reportedly behaved and used language that was considered to be threatening and aggressive towards fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The decision comes after the actor received a formal warning for comments towards JoJo Siwa.

After speaking with former Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa, viewers witnessed Mickey get a formal warning on Wednesday’s show.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Mickey asks JoJo, who came out as a pansexual in 2021, to which she replies: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

The 72-year-old then responds: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” replies the 21-year-old.

Mickey later talks about the nominating process with Love Island star Chris Hughes, saying: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overhears and bites back, saying: “That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

In defence of JoJo, Chris Hughes hits back at the actor telling him: “You can’t say that Mickey.”

Mickey then says, “I need a f*g,” before referring to JoJo and saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Chris consoled JoJo, who was hurt by the encounter.

Producers gave Mickey a formal warning in response to this exchange, which he accepted telling Big Brother: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Later in the episode, following the formal warning, Mickey tells Chris that he didn’t mean his comment “out of meanness.”

“I understand you might have thought it would be uninsulting but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people,” Chris tells him.

“JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

The actor then turns to JoJo Siwa and says: “You were? Sorry. Are we ok?”

“As a future, using the word f** is not an acceptable word,” former child star JoJo responds.