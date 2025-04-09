Celebrity Big Brother star receives ‘formal warning’ over comment to JoJo Siwa

Celebrity Big Brother Mickey Rourke will receive a “formal warning” over a comment to JoJo Siwa on tonight’s episode.

After speaking with former Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa, viewers will witness the celebrity get a formal warning on tonight’s show.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Mickey asks JoJo, who came out as a pansexual in 2021, to which she replies: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

The 72-year-old then responds: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” replies the 21-year-old.

Mickey later talks about the nominating process with Love Island star Chris Hughes, saying: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overhears and bites back, saying: “That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning.”

In defence of JoJo, Chris Hughes hits back at the actor telling him: “You can’t say that Mickey.”

Mickey then says, “I need a f*g,” before referring to JoJo and saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Chris consoles JoJo, who is hurt by the encounter.

Producers gave Rourke a formal warning in response to this exchange, which he accepts telling Big Brother: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Later in the episode, following the formal warning, Mickey tells Chris that he didn’t mean his comment “out of meanness.”

“I understand you might have thought it would be uninsulting but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people,” Chris tells him.

“JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

The actor then turns to JoJo Siwa and says: “You were? Sorry. Are we ok?”

“As a future, using the word f** is not an acceptable word,” former child star JoJo responds.