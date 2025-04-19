Celebrity Big Brother fans threaten to turn off ‘disgusting’ episode over two housemates’ behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother fans were left disgusted after Friday night’s episode when Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa took the cat themed challenge a little too far.

It got to the point where viewers were threatening to turn off the show as the pair took the role of cats very seriously and even decided to make use of a litter tray.

As the Love Island star confessed to JoJo than he had used the tray to relieve himself, she then proceeded to partially take off her costume with his help.

They both left fans in shock with their odd behaviour, and their relationship is now being perceived as “creepy” online.

Additionally, the events of Friday’s episode continued to get weirder as Chris was seen watching JoJo also urinate in the tray before coming over to observe the wet patch she had left.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Nah i can’t watch this. This task is really starting to p**s me off… a tea in the cat bowl and p***ing in the litter tray. That’s just too far.”

Another added: “i understand jojo and chris have bonded but p***ing in a cat litter tray and pretending to drink out of a cat bowl… this friendship has taken a turn.”

A third penned: “why are chris and jojo actually p***ing in the litter tray after being told they can use normal toilets… im freaked out.”

“Nah as if they’re rubbing their hands in that p***y litter box without washing them after.”

This comes after Celebrity Big Brother fans were left shocked as the Dance Moma alum revealed her real name.

During Thursday’s episode, JoJo opened up about her name while chatting with Ella Rae Wise and revealed that she separates her life between “two people.”

As the 21-year-old got candid with the TOWIE star, the show’s viewers were provided with a surprising insight as they learned that she wasn’t actually born JoJo.

The Karma singer’s full name is Joella Joanie Siwa, and she said to Ella: “It’s so hard because I feel like I’m so proud, I love having a partner but I wish nobody knew”

She continued: “You know what I mean, I wish I was better at keeping it private. Because I separate my life into two people right, JoJo and Joelle. And typically when I date somebody they start to really get to know Joelle, right?”

“But they’re both always present at all times. Like right now I’m Joelle but JoJo’s still here, you know what I mean. And Joelle runs JoJo. That b***h has that b***h under control”

Fans wasted no time in taking to social media to express their confusion and shock over this revelation.

One fan wrote on X: “Wait… JoJo’s real name is Joelle and Patsy is actually Julie?? Mind = blown. Why does #CBBUK always hit us with these identity plot twists?! #BBUK #BigBrother.”

Another added: “lol I knew people would be surprised at Jojo’s real name.”

“Why did it never dawn on me that her real name isn’t Jojo,” penned a third.