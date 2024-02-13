Celebrity Big Brother confirms huge ‘nerve-wracking’ change to the show

Celebrity Big Brother has confirmed a huge “nerve-wracking” change to the show.

The star-studded ITV reboot is set to kick off next month on the 9th of March.

In an effort to revive aspects of the original show, the first episode will be filmed live.

ITV decided to release live footage this year, following the backlash they received in 2023 as the opening episode was pre-recorded.

According to The Sun, producers wanted to surprise viewers with a live show, despite the added pressure and work it placed on their production crew.

A source told the publication: “Producers wanted to bring back that anything-could-happen feel to Celebrity Big Brother’s kick-off, even if it will be a bit more of a nerve-wracking experience for them.”

“It will also ensure the bosses will be able to save a few more surprises, in terms of the famous housemates they plan to unveil on the night.”

The source added: “[Hosts] AJ [Odudu] and Will [Best] proved themselves hugely capable hosts on the ‘civilian’ series, so there’s no fear they won’t be able to handle the live launch and take it in their stride.”

The reality show’s original series always featured a live opening episode as the contestants entered the famous Big Brother house.

However, ITV chose to film 2023’s first episode 24 hours earlier last year which left them time to edit it before releasing.

Taking to X at the time, fans branded the network’s decision to pre-record the show “dreadful” and claimed the reboot was a poor “Tesco value” standard of the original show.

One user wrote: “The artificial-looking house, the lack of a walkway, it not being live, the rush and no Davina, it just feels like a Tesco value version of Big Brother.”

Another wrote: “Can’t believe Big Brother isn’t live …it’s the best part.”

A third user penned: “So the launch show was recorded last night? The whole point of Big Brother’s launch show was the whole hype at the beginning with the LIVE launch show. Ugh.”

There has been much speculation about what celebrities would be showing a face on the show this year, Love Island icon Chloe Burrows being one of them.

An insider told The Sun: “Everyone is desperate to see Chloe Burrows head into the Love Island All Stars villa and shake things up with her ex, Toby Aromolaran, but she’s actually been in talks to star in another big ITV reality show instead.”

“She’s had meetings with Celebrity Big Brother producers, who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly,”

“She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen,” the source added.