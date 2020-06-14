Celebrities who have given birth during the Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has been a difficult time for people worldwide to adjust to these past few months – but for some, life has had to move on.

Many celebs have expanded their families and welcomed their newborns during the pandemic.

From reality stars to A-listers, see who’s given birth so far during the COVID-19 outbreak:

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed her first child Roman Ravello Thomas on March 12 with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The TOWIE star announced the news to her 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Since giving birth to her son, Lucy has been open about the struggles of motherhood during the ongoing pandemic.

She recently revealed on Good Morning Britain that it has been “really tough” not having her friends and family near her following the tot’s arrival.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera gave birth to a baby girl on May 4.

The Ugly Betty star welcomed Lucia with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The couple are already parents to son Sebastian, 1.

The 36-year-old confirmed her pregnancy to the public on New Year’s Eve on social media.

Jackie Smith Foden

Another couple who announced the birth of their child during lockdown was Ben Foden and Jackie Smith Foden.

The pair welcomed a baby girl called Farrah on May 20, following an emergency C-section.

However, Ben and Jackie were slammed for uploading a graphic video of the birth.

Jackie gave birth to Farrah nine months after they tied the knot with the rugby player in the US.

Grimes

Canadia musician Grimes welcomed her first child with Elon Musk.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, confirmed the news on the Tesla CEO’s Twitter account in early May.

Fans were left shocked over the baby’s unusual name choice when they announced their son was called X Æ A-12.

However, Grimes informed her followers on Instagram that they have since changed it to X Æ A-Xii due to the law that prevents the use of numbers in names.

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh gave birth to her bundle of joy on May 1.

The former Made In Chelsea star delivered her first baby called Sienna Grace alongside her husband Hugo Taylor.

Millie took a break from social media for the few weeks following the tot’s arrival and has since introduced her newborn with a cover shoot for Hello! magazine.

She has also recently admitted that she hopes Sierra Grace and will be friends with Vogue Williams’ baby girl.

How cute!

Storm Keating

Storm Keating announced the arrival of the new edition to the family at the end of March with her husband Ronan.

The pair welcomed their second child together, a baby girl called Coco Knox Keating.

The Boyzone star confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of the proud parents and their new daughter.

Since giving birth, Storm has spoken candidly about juggling motherhood and work amid COVID-19 on the social media platform.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son, Cooper.

View this post on Instagram Lots to smile about #25degrees #sunnysaturdays #happinessis ☀️ A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on May 9, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

Danielle Armstrong

Another celebrity who has given birth during the Coronavirus pandemic is Danielle Armstrong.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child on May 26 with fiancé Tom Edney.

The couple named the young tot Orla Mae Edney.

Danielle has been documenting her early stages of motherhood on Instagram since the newborn’s arrival.

View this post on Instagram Oh How Mornings Have Changed 🤣😅 #newmum #justwingingit A post shared by Danielle Armstrong (@daniellearmstrong88) on Jun 4, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny delivered her first child on May 2.

The American actress welcomed Vanja Sevigny Mačković with boyfriend Sinisa.

Chloe has been dating her beau, who works as an art gallery director, for over a year.

She announced the birth of her bundle of joy on social media soon after.