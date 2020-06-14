Celebrities who have given birth during the Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has been a difficult time for people worldwide to adjust to these past few months – but for some, life has had to move on.
Many celebs have expanded their families and welcomed their newborns during the pandemic.
From reality stars to A-listers, see who’s given birth so far during the COVID-19 outbreak:
Lucy Mecklenburgh
Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed her first child Roman Ravello Thomas on March 12 with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.
The TOWIE star announced the news to her 1.7 million followers on Instagram.
Since giving birth to her son, Lucy has been open about the struggles of motherhood during the ongoing pandemic.
She recently revealed on Good Morning Britain that it has been “really tough” not having her friends and family near her following the tot’s arrival.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera gave birth to a baby girl on May 4.
The Ugly Betty star welcomed Lucia with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.
The couple are already parents to son Sebastian, 1.
The 36-year-old confirmed her pregnancy to the public on New Year’s Eve on social media.
View this post on Instagram
🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫 Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay
Jackie Smith Foden
Another couple who announced the birth of their child during lockdown was Ben Foden and Jackie Smith Foden.
The pair welcomed a baby girl called Farrah on May 20, following an emergency C-section.
However, Ben and Jackie were slammed for uploading a graphic video of the birth.
Jackie gave birth to Farrah nine months after they tied the knot with the rugby player in the US.
Grimes
Canadia musician Grimes welcomed her first child with Elon Musk.
The couple, who have been dating for two years, confirmed the news on the Tesla CEO’s Twitter account in early May.
Fans were left shocked over the baby’s unusual name choice when they announced their son was called X Æ A-12.
However, Grimes informed her followers on Instagram that they have since changed it to X Æ A-Xii due to the law that prevents the use of numbers in names.
Millie Mackintosh
Millie Mackintosh gave birth to her bundle of joy on May 1.
The former Made In Chelsea star delivered her first baby called Sienna Grace alongside her husband Hugo Taylor.
Millie took a break from social media for the few weeks following the tot’s arrival and has since introduced her newborn with a cover shoot for Hello! magazine.
She has also recently admitted that she hopes Sierra Grace and will be friends with Vogue Williams’ baby girl.
How cute!
Storm Keating
Storm Keating announced the arrival of the new edition to the family at the end of March with her husband Ronan.
The pair welcomed their second child together, a baby girl called Coco Knox Keating.
The Boyzone star confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of the proud parents and their new daughter.
Since giving birth, Storm has spoken candidly about juggling motherhood and work amid COVID-19 on the social media platform.
The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son, Cooper.
View this post on Instagram
Lots to smile about #25degrees #sunnysaturdays #happinessis ☀️
Danielle Armstrong
Another celebrity who has given birth during the Coronavirus pandemic is Danielle Armstrong.
The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child on May 26 with fiancé Tom Edney.
The couple named the young tot Orla Mae Edney.
Danielle has been documenting her early stages of motherhood on Instagram since the newborn’s arrival.
View this post on Instagram
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny delivered her first child on May 2.
The American actress welcomed Vanja Sevigny Mačković with boyfriend Sinisa.
Chloe has been dating her beau, who works as an art gallery director, for over a year.
She announced the birth of her bundle of joy on social media soon after.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković Born May 2nd New York City Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys 🐣