Celebrities Who Became First-Time Fathers This Year

It’s Father’s Day in Ireland and the UK today.

In honour of the occasion, we have taken a look back on celebrities who became first-time fathers in 2021.

Take a look:

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed their first child together in May.

Sharing a sweet video on Instagram to announce the news, the singer wrote: “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

Jena also shared the news via Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her newborn son.

She wrote: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful.”

“I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021 I love you forever @jasonderulo .”

Professor Green

Professor Green welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Karima McAdams back in March.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram, the rapper wrote: “I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas…”

“I’ve always said ‘the only way to be on time is to be early’; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks…”

“Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival…”

He continued: “I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened…”

“We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’. Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.”

“As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is…”

“One day I’ll tell you about how amazing she’s been throughout this whole process / ordeal and all the things she’s soldiered on through, with all of the optimism required to see this through…”

“All I’ve been able to do for Mama is be supportive, which despite my very best efforts still left me feeling a bit redundant at times and for good reason; I was! I couldn’t for a second take on even a part of what she was going through physically, which was a lot…” “You’ll be glad to know she doesn’t feel as though she’s sacrificed a thing, neither of us have (well, boobs – temporarily – currently triple in size, leaking and sore but perfect pillows for you to nuzzle into while you feed, which you’re doing really well), we both feel incredibly privileged you chose us,” he wrote. “More good news for you Baby! You’re a born gentleman. Your mamma commands respect so you’ll quickly learn a gorgeous set of values and morals to navigate your way through this world with.” Ad “There’s loads more to fill you in on, but we’ve got plenty of time for all of that. From back to front, your name means great, wise, man of peace. No pressure… Mama and baby are healthy, and I’m good too; I’m the happiest and most grateful for anything I’ve ever been.”

“Thanks to Mama for all the hard work the last 9 months, you are an unbelievable being @karimamcadams Thank you to friends and family for keeping this shtum, it’s not been the easiest secret to keep, but the last few days have been magical.”

“Slimane Ray Manderson. Born in Homerton Hospital, March 15th at 4:50pm, only a stones throw from where Mama and Dada grew up and spent their lives very nearly crossing paths until only a short time ago they finally bumped into one another.”

“Thank you to the NHS who work so tirelessly and relentlessly for keeping mama and baby safe and for keeping our every visit secret, allowing us to navigate the weird, wonderful and largely anxiety inducing ‘thing’ that is pregnancy without unwanted attention. Lots of love, The Three of Us.”

Jake Quickenden

Jake Quickenden welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Sophie Church in February.

Sharing photos with his newborn son on Instagram, Jake wrote: “ITS A BOY ….. meet Leo Oliver Quickenden.”

“I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!” Ad “I also have such a mixture of feelings, I’m so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!!” Jake’s son is named after his late brother Oliver, who died in 2012 following a battle with osteosarcoma. The singer’s dad, Paul Quickenden, passed away back in 2008, after battling bone cancer.

Jake continued: “I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won’t make the same one twice, I will learn on the job like most parents and will do everything in my best interest for you.”

“The most beautiful thing in the world. All very tired but that’s obviously expected! Much love. The birth was beautiful and really quick!!! Well done @sophie__church ,” he added.

Mike Sorrentino

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child together on May 26.

The 38-year-old, otherwise known as ‘The Situation’, welcomed a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

Sharing a photo of his newborn son to Instagram at the time, he simply wrote: “Romeo Reign Sorrentino .”

Mark Cuevas

Mark Cuevas rose to fame on the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind.

The reality star welcomed his first child with his fiancée Aubrey back in April.

Sharing a photo from the hospital to Instagram, he wrote: “It’s still so surreal. I love you Aubrey Ann Rainey and I’m excited for this life with you.”

“So many feelings and emotions we’ve expressed together over the last 48 hours and I am beyond thankful for it all. Cheers to our life together with baby Ace, I love you.”

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz, who is best known for playing the lead character in Malcolm in the Middle, welcomed his first child with his wife Paige on March 22.

The actor shared the news via his Instagram Stories, writing: “I’m a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much.”

In another post, he wrote: “World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me.”

“Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be.”

“I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them.”

“I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you,” he added.

Devon Murray

Devon Murray is best known for his role as Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The Kildare native welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey on January 2.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz.”

“Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family.”

“I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe ❤️🍼👶🏻”

