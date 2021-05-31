Celebrities to appear at BAFTA TV Awards via hologram

Nominees who are unable to attend the ceremony because of Covid restrictions will be able to appear on the red carpet in hologram form.

Fans can also apply to appear on the red carpet via hologram, where they can ask their favourite celebs a question live.

After being offered a choice of digital red carpet outfits, the chosen fan’s hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.

Fans can sign up to be part of the red carpet experience from 12pm until 2pm on the day of the awards show.

Check out the full list of 2021 BAFTA TV nominees here.

