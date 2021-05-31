Home Top Story Celebrities to appear at BAFTA TV Awards via hologram

Celebrities to appear at BAFTA TV Awards via hologram

The awards show takes place next Sunday, June 6

Grace Flannery
Celebrities are set to appear at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards via hologram.

The annual awards show will take place this Sunday, June 6, and will celebrate the best of British television from the past year.

