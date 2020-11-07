A host of famous faces have shared their delight over the news

Celebrities react after Joe Biden is elected next US President

A host of celebrities have reacted to Joe Biden being elected the next President of the United States.

Following a brutal race against President Donald Trump, the Democratic candidate won over 270 electoral college votes on Saturday, clearing his path to the White House.

Joe’s running mate, Kamala Harris, also made history today – as the first woman to be elected Vice President.

Many famous faces have reacted to the news on social media, including Lady Gaga, who campaigned for Joe and Kamala over the past few months.

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Posting a photo of herself hugging Joe, the singer wrote on Twitter: “@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA.”

Kim Kardashian also shared her support for Joe and Kamala, sharing a photo of the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect on Twitter alongside blue heart emojis.

In the run up to the election, the reality star had encouraged fans to vote, but she never expressed who she was supporting.

The 40-year-old avoided endorsing any nominees, as her husband Kanye West was among this year’s candidates.

However, the rapper only appeared on the ballot in 12 states, making it impossible for him to win the election.

Another famous face to react to the news on social media was model Gigi Hadid, who recently welcomed her first child.

JOY. RELIEF. PRIDE!

A NEW DAY. A NEW CHAPTER! More voices have been heard than ever before 🗳🗳🗳 A president that will work to serve all Americans, whether you voted for him or not, toward a UNITED America !! & THIS COUNTRY’S FIRST FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT ✨ pic.twitter.com/qqVPmhzp20 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 7, 2020

Sharing a poster of Joe and Kamala, Gigi wrote: “JOY. RELIEF. PRIDE! A NEW DAY. A NEW CHAPTER! More voices have been heard than ever before.”

“A president that will work to serve all Americans, whether you voted for him or not, toward a UNITED America !! & THIS COUNTRY’S FIRST FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT.”

“There is so much to improve on, but until Inauguration Day we can celebrate how Democracy thrived this week. CHEERS TO JOE AND KAMALA – PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also shared their delight over the news on social media, having attended Joe and Kamala’s final rally in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

John tweeted: “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

Chrissy also shared a video of the couple dancing to a ‘F**k Donald Trump’ song.

Chrissy and John have frequently criticised the US President over the past few years, and they even got into a Twitter spat with him last year.

Check out more celebrity reactions below:

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now….let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

In tears. What a moment! So grateful to all voters, poll workers, volunteers, staffers, everyone who made this a reality! No doubt there is a LOT of work to do but let’s celebrate this moment, friends. It’s historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden and Madame VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/RSMN98Tg57 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 7, 2020