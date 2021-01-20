Celebrities celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration

Stars took to social media to mark the historic day

A host of celebrities have celebrated Joe Biden’s inaugruation.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington D.C. earlier today, while Kamala Harris made history as the first female vice president of the US.

Lady Gaga performed The National Anthem, while Jennifer Lopez sang This Land Is Your Land, America the Beautiful and snipped in her 1999 hit Let’s Get Loud.

Tom Hanks is set to host a 90-minute special later tonight, entitled ‘Celebrating America’, which will include performances from John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemens.

Marking the historical day, celebs have taken to social media to celebrate the start of Biden’s four year term as president.

Singer John Legend shared a photo of the 400 lights lit at the Lincoln Memorial, in honour of the 400,000 lives lost in America during the pandemic.

He wrote: “Thank you, President Biden and Vice-President Harris, for honoring the over 400,000 lives we’ve lost in the past year from this awful virus.

“This number includes some of my family and probably some of yours. Among the many changes I look forward to, I’m very much looking forward to having a decent human being leading this nation, one who knows of grief, empathy, resilience and love for others. May God bless America.”

Kris Jenner shared a photo of the President and Vice President with their significant others, writing: “Congratulations @joebiden @kamalaharris!!

“What an emotional, historical, incredible and hopeful day this is in history!! Thank you for bringing so much hope and promise to our nation.”

Quoting Biden, she added: “Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness.”

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Kamala’s historic win, as she becomes the first female Vice President in office.

The reality star wrote: “Today we celebrate our first female Vice President and the 144 Women elected to Congress (on both sides of the aisle) a 50% increase from a decade ago.

“Today is not about politics or political parties, it is about female empowerment, breaking that glass ceiling, and women powerfully supporting one another.

“We wear white In Solidarity with these incredible changemakers, many are the first, but together we will make sure they are not the last. Kids will never know a world where a woman wasn’t Vice President.”

Demi Lovato wrote: “President @joebiden and Madame Vice President @kamalaharris 🇺🇸 It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work ❤️🤍💙#Inauguration2021.”

Ariana Grande simply wrote: “oh happy day”, alongside photos of Bernie Saunders, Joe and Jill Biden, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

Actress Mindy Kaling shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter watching Kamala at the ceremony, explaining: “I was at work, but apparently she said: ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.’

“Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone.”

Hailey Bieber wrote: “Such an emotional day. A hopeful day for America! President Biden and Vice President Harris!!!!!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”.

Oprah Winfrey celebrated Kamala Harris, writing: “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @kamalaharris 🇺🇸”

She also paid tribute to the new president, writing: “Decency and compassion restored. Hallelujah!! President @joebiden 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

