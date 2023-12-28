Cause of death revealed of fan who tragically died at Taylor Swift concert

The cause of death has been revealed of a fan who tragically died at a Taylor Swift concert last month.

Ana Clara Benevides, a psychology student, passed out at The Eras Tour in Brazil and tragically died at a local hospital hours later.

Temperatures in the city that day were reportedly about 40 degrees Celsius.

Fans were allegedly prohibited from bringing in their own water, with many accusing organisers of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 attending the concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

According to a forensics report obtained by The Associated Press, the 23-year-old tragically died due to heat exhaustion.

The report by Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute said Ana’s heat exposure led to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

It also said she did not have preexisting conditions or substance abuse that could have led to her death.

The forensics expert who analysed her body said in the document she had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death” due to the heat.

Taylor made a statement after the sudden death of the fan.

The 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram account: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by by this.”

The Cruel Summer singer continued: “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far two young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring the store to Brazil,” the artist added.

A report last month also revealed that the singer was secretly supporting Ana’s family after their daughter’s tragic death.

“The truth is Taylor is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t,” a source told The Sun.

“If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.”

“Right now Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth”

“Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy.”