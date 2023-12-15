Cause of death revealed for Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher

New details about Andre Braugher’s death have emerged.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the hit series, died at the age of 61 on Monday.

A rep for the star has since confirmed to E! News that he was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months prior to his passing.

Andre was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards for his role in the iconic American comedy series.

The 61-year-old often portrayed a police officer during his career, performing both in dramatic and comedic roles.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide: Life on the Street, and his three sons.

His co-star Terry Crews was one of the first to pay tribute to the star.

Taking to Instagram he wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts.”

“You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

“Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️.”

Chelsea Perretti, who starred as Gina Linetti in the series, took to Instagram and said: “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity)



“You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.”

“Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔”

Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who starred with him in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times, also paid tribute to the star: “Heartbreaking. You went way too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)



“I loved every minute of working with you….your talent, your bottomless heart, your love of your family….your wife. You were a great man.”

“God bless your children, your beautiful wife…..You will be missed Andre Braugher 💔🕊️🙏🏿”

Following the news of his death, fans of the star and people from the entertainment industry also took to social media to reflect on the actor’s sudden loss.

Here’s to Andre Braugher, a wonderful and talented man who brought joy to the people around him So I’m gonna make #NINENINE a tribute to him — Ra-Ra AKA Dragon Momma (@TinyLilTreasure) December 13, 2023

Sad to hear about the death of Andre Braugher. His perfect depiction of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had me laughing my head off so many times. Some of the tributes this week have been lovely to read. pic.twitter.com/0qGWXEPNdR — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 13, 2023

reading people’s tributes to andre braugher is making me cry so hard — astra (@themanwitheaxe) December 13, 2023

The Andre Braugher news is devastating. More in a tribute tomorrow but he was quite simply one of the best TV actors of all time/ — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) December 13, 2023