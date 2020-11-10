Home Top Story Catherine FitzGerald reportedly ‘crushed’ after Dominic West ‘admits to having feelings’ for...

Catherine FitzGerald reportedly ‘crushed’ after Dominic West ‘admits to having feelings’ for Lily James

The actor was spotted kissing Lily in Rome last month

Sophie Clarke
Catherine FitzGerald is said to be “crushed” after her husband Dominic West reportedly “admitted to having feelings” for Lily James.

Last month, Dominic was papped packing on the PDA during a romantic weekend to Rome with actress Lily – sparking concerns for his marriage.

Following the scandal, the actor and his Irish wife Catherine put on a united front and insisted their marriage is “strong”, but new reports suggest their marriage is “as good as over”.

A “family friend” told The Sun: “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.”

Lily James and Dominic West have dominated headlines following their trip to Rome

“At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.

“Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with,” the source added.

“She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

A source recently told E! News that Lily James was “shocked” when Dominic and Catherine put on a united front: “She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing.”

“She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

“She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for both Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald for comment.

