Catherine FitzGerald reportedly ‘crushed’ after Dominic West ‘admits to having feelings’ for Lily James

Catherine FitzGerald is said to be “crushed” after her husband Dominic West reportedly “admitted to having feelings” for Lily James.

Last month, Dominic was papped packing on the PDA during a romantic weekend to Rome with actress Lily – sparking concerns for his marriage.

Following the scandal, the actor and his Irish wife Catherine put on a united front and insisted their marriage is “strong”, but new reports suggest their marriage is “as good as over”.

A “family friend” told The Sun: “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.”

“At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.

“Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with,” the source added.

“She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

The news comes after reports Catherine had a “family crisis meeting” over her marriage, with a source telling the publication she was left “humiliated” by her husband’s actions. “She’s holed up in her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle in County Limerick, thinking everything over,” the insider claimed. “Catherine has called on [her sisters] Nesta and Honor to help her as she’s been struggling to come to a decision about whether she and Dominic can go back to how they were. “Nesta has told friends that it felt like a family crisis meeting.” Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy. Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle. Dominic and Catherine officially bought the castle last year, to save it from being sold on.

A source recently told E! News that Lily James was “shocked” when Dominic and Catherine put on a united front: “She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing.”

“She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

“She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for both Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald for comment.