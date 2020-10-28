Catherine FitzGerald ‘in crisis talks’ with family over her marriage to Dominic West

Catherine FitzGerald has reportedly had a “family crisis meeting” over her marriage to Dominic West.
Earlier this month, Dominic was papped packing on the PDA in Rome with actress Lily James – sparking concerns for his marriage.
Following the scandal, the actor and his Irish wife Catherine put on a united front and insisted their marriage is “strong”, but an insider has since claimed that she has been left “humiliated” by her husband’s actions.
A “pal” told The Sun: “She’s holed up in her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle in County Limerick, thinking everything over.”
“Catherine has called on [her sisters] Nesta and Honor to help her as she’s been struggling to come to a decision about whether she and Dominic can go back to how they were.
“Nesta has told friends that it felt like a family crisis meeting,” the source added.
“Both she and Honor are fiercely protective of their older sister and want only what’s best for her, even if that means Catherine walking away.
“She has been left feeling humiliated by Dominic’s actions.”
The news comes after Dominic confirmed that his wife had returned to their home in Ireland without him.
Speaking to MailOnline, Dominic said: “She’s on a work trip. She’s gone by herself.”
When asked if they’re still together, the actor laughed and said: “Of course we are, very much together. Our relationship is fine.”
Dominic was also questioned about his trip to Rome with Lily James, and he simply replied: “It’s nobody’s business.”
Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.
Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.
Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.
Dominic and Catherine officially bought the castle last year, to save it from being sold on.
Goss.ie have contacted a rep for both Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald for comment.