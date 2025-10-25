Catherine Connolly confirmed as the next President of Ireland as she beats Heather Humphreys

The next President of Ireland has been decided.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, citizens across Ireland cast their vote to elect our next President.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

More than 3.6 million people were eligible to vote in this year’s election, with Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys battling it out on the ballot paper.

Jim Gavin’s name was also on the ballot, although he is no longer officially running for President. The former Fianna Fáil candidate dropped out of the race earlier this month over an allegation made by his former tenant, claiming that he owed them over €3,000 in overpaid rent. Mr Gavin has since repaid the amount.

Following many hours of vote counts, it has now been confirmed that Catherine Connolly will be the next President of Ireland.

Ms Connolly was declared the winner after count one in a “landslide” victory, with the results officially unveiled at Dublin Castle.

Ms Connolly secured 63.4% of the vote (914,143), with Heather Humphreys gaining 29.5% of the vote (424,987) and former candidate Jim Gavin getting 7.2% of the vote (103,568). 213,738 of votes cast were also spoiled.

The official result comes as Heather Humphreys previously conceded to Catherine Connolly and congratulated her on her success.

Speaking to RTÉ on Saturday afternoon, Ms Humphreys stated that she has “absolutely not one regret” about running for president.

“I just want to thank all of the people who have voted for me, especially of course the people in Cavan and Monaghan who really have turned out in huge numbers to support me.

“I want to congratulate Catherine on becoming the next President of Ireland, and can I just say that Catherine will be a President for all of us and she will be my President, and I really would like to wish her all the very best,” she added.

Catherine Connolly’s presidential inauguration will take place in Dublin Castle next month, and she will be officially sworn into office in St Patrick’s Hall.