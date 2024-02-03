Cat Deeley wants to co-host This Morning with THIS presenter and not Ben Shephard

Cat Deeley has reportedly said she wishes to co-host This Morning with a different presenter than the current one on offer.

Ben Shephard is the other co-host “in talks” to permanently present the show every Monday to Thursday morning.

The duo were unofficially announced as the replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show yesterday.

Both Cat, 47, and Ben, 49, have hosted the show separately in the past, and impressed producers with their on-screen talent.

The rumours were circulating that Cat had changed her mind after reports surfaced in December of last year that she had initially “turned down” the job offer.

According to the Daily Mail, Cat has told sources that she wants to host the ITV show alongside popular Radio 2 host Rylan Clark.

The duo presented This Morning together for two episodes last November, however, ITV bosses are insisting that she works with Ben.

A source told The Sun: “He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas, and doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him — he’s purer than pure.”

“Everyone is very excited, and the sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale on the ground,” the insider added.

Following the departure of her longtime co-host, Holly had been hosting the show with a rotation of guest presenters.

But in October, Holly suddenly quit the ITV programme, shortly after a man was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder her.

Holly posted a statement to Instagram to share the news she would be leaving the show with her 8.5m followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

The TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”