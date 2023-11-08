Cat Deeley to host This Morning after Holly Willoughby’s shock exit

Cat Deeley is joining the presenting lineup on ITV’s This Morning, following Holly Willoughby’s shock exit.

The 47-year-old, who is married to Irish comedian and Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, will co-host upcoming episodes of the programme alongside Rylan Clark.

The TV presenter will step in as host from Monday, December 13th, for a week as bosses continue to find permanent replacements for Holly and Phillip Schofield.

A source told The Sun: “Cat is seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in for a while. She takes live TV in her stride and his really witty and personable with guests.

“She is comfortable interviewing both popstars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be safe captain to steady the ship.

“Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future.”

An ITV spokeswoman confirmed: “Cat Deeley and Rylan will host This Morning together on Monday and Tuesday, Cat will host with Craig Doyle on Wednesday, then Alison Hammond and Craig on Thursday. Alison and Dermot will host the show together as usual on Friday.”

The news comes after Rylan returned to co-host the show last week, which went down a hit with viewers.