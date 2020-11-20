Cat Deeley opens up about ‘terrifying’ shooting – which pushed her and Patrick Kielty to return to the UK

Patrick and their son Milo were caught up in a mall shooting in Los Angeles

Cat Deeley opens up about ‘terrifying’ shooting – which pushed her and...

Cat Deeley has opened up about her and Patrick Kielty’s decision to move back to the UK.

The couple lived in Los Angeles for over 14 years, but decided to return to the UK after Patrick and their eldest son Milo got caught up in a terrifying mall shooting.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine about their decision to move, Cat said: “The catalyst for it was definitely a moment when Paddy called me and him and Milo were stuck in a shopping mall there.”

“I had to go and pick them up and I didn’t know quite where they were. There were helicopters and police vans and news crews, it was terrifying for me.”

“Everybody was safe and fine, it was completely ok, but it was terrifying for me.”

During a previous interview with YOU magazine, the TV presenter shared her fears over gun violence in the US.

Back in September, Cat said: “That danger became even more real last summer when Milo and his father went to the Century City Mall in LA after morning nursery.”

“The FBI turned up with guns and ordered everyone to take cover under counters or hide because a shooter was on the loose.”

Patrick and Milo were forced to hide in a Shake Shack kitchen, and Patrick tried to keep their son calm.

“They shut down the centre. I got a call from Paddy, saying, ‘They’re taking us out through the fire exits but nobody can get to their car. If we walk to a junction, can you come and get us?'”

“It was terrifying. Paddy was shaken by it, more than Milo, who was hot and cranky but didn’t properly understand,” Cat explained.

The TV presenter married the Irish comedian back in 2012, and the couple have since welcomed two children – sons Milo, 4, and James, 2.