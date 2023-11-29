Cat Deeley admits This Morning gig was a ‘one-off’

Cat Deeley has admitted that her This Morning presenting gig was a “one-off.”

The 47-year-old made her hosting debut on the show on Monday, November 13, alongside Rylan Clark.

The TV presenter stepped in as host for a week as bosses continue to find permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Speaking to Closer, Cat has now revealed that her future on the show is uncertain.

The presenter told the publication: “It was so much fun, but it was only really a one-off.”

“I’m going to LA for six days soon and then I’ll have loads of promo for my new show in January, so we’ll have to see if anything more comes of it. It was great fun, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Cat reflected on her co-host Rylan and admitted: “I shouldn’t say this, but I’m in love with him!”

“He’s so smart as well – much smarter than people give him credit for. I’m such a fan.”

The presenting duo proved favourable among viewers of the popular morning broadcast and flocked to X to share their thoughts on the pair.

One X user penned: “You may have just done it!! @catdeeley & @Rylan are perfect: Experience, class, intelligent & natural 👌.”

Another wrote: Finally 🥳- welcome @catdeeley you are a pleasure to watch, natural and engaging – thoroughly enjoying the programme this morning for the first time in ages – let’s see more of @cat and @Rylan.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Need to make these 2 permanent. You finally got it right.”