Cast of Love Island Season 3 – Where Are They Now?

The seventh season of Love Island kicks off this Monday, June 28.

Ahead of the new series, we have taken a look back at one of the most popular seasons to date – season 3.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won the series back in 2017 and while their romance didn’t last, a few of the season’s best loved couples are still together to this day.

Take a look at what some of the best Islanders of the series have been up to four years after the show aired:

Amber Davies

Amber Davies won season three of Love Island alongside Kem Cetinay.

The couple split just four months later, and Amber recently found love again with Nick Kyriacou – insisting he was ‘The One’.

Their romance wasn’t meant to be, and the 24-year-old is now officially back on the market.

Since Love Island, Amber has been focused on her acting career, and recently starred in the West End musical 9 to 5.

She also landed the lead role in Bring it On – The Musical, and is set to star in the third season of CBBC show Almost Never.

Kem Cetinay

While his relationship with Amber Davies didn’t work out in the outside world, Kem Cetinay’s bromance with fellow Islander Chris Hughes has stayed strong.

The reality stars landed their very own spin-off show entitled Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, and also recorded a hit tracked together called ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

Kem will now front a new mental health series with 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill called ‘The Full Treatment’, which will premiere on ITV2 later this year.

Kem, who is a trained barber, will be cutting hair for I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts.

Amber, who is a qualified beautician, will be chatting over a mani/pedi with fellow Love Islander Montana Brown, singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and Apocalypse Wow host Donna Preston. Ad While giving the stars makeovers, the duo will encourage them to open up about their mental health and well-being.

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes coupled up with Olivia Attwood on Love Island, but their romance was not meant to be.

The 28-year-old famously dated former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson for 16 months, before calling it quits in March 2020.

Chris has used his platform to raise awareness about testicular cancer, after his brother was diagnosed with the cancer in 2019.

He famously had a testicular examination live on ITV’s This Morning, winning huge praise online.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood dated her co-star Chris Hughes until February 2018.

The 30-year-old then rekindled her romance with football star Bradley Dack, who she got engaged to while in Dubai in October 2019.

The couple were originally supposed to wed last summer in Portugal, but were forced to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the pandemic.

Olivia and Brad’s big day will be filmed on her ITVBe series, Olivia Meets Her Match.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child in October last year, a baby girl named Nell.

Three months later, Jamie proposed to Camilla by dressing their daughter in a personalised baby grow, which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shears appeared on Love Island in 2017 and instantly fell for each-other when Jess was brought in as the season “bombshell”.

The couple’s first wedding was shown on Good Morning Britain in a wild ceremony overseen by Jeremy Kyle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In October that same year, the reality star’s officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos – and welcomed a baby boy the following year.

Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville coupled up with Gabby Allen while on Love Island.

The former couple dramatically split back in 2018, after Gabby found out Marcel had cheated on her while they were on holiday in Mexico.

Marcel announced he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend Rebecca Vieira last year, and he proposed to her at their gender reveal party.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January this year, a baby boy named Roman.

Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis was famously nicknamed ‘Muggy Mike’ by Chris Hughes during his time in the Love Island villa in 2017, after he showed interest in Olivia Attwood.

The reality star went on to star in Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating, and famously dated Megan McKenna on-and-off.

On March 19, 2019, Mike was tragically found dead near his childhood home in Edmonton, North London at the age of 26, after taking his own life.

Mike and fellow Islander Sophie Gradon’s suicides prompted ITV bosses to make huge changes to their duty of care processes, offering support to contestants before, during and after their time on the show.