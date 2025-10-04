Cassie’s lawyers react to Diddy’s prison sentence: ‘Nothing can undo the trauma’

Cassie Ventura’s lawyers have spoken out, after her ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

On Friday, the disgraced musician was sentenced to over four years in prison, after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In July, he was acquitted of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 55-year-old was given credit for time served, and will serve a prison term of 36 months, or three years.

Judge Arun Subramanian also sentenced Combs to five years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine.

Following his sentencing, Cassie’s attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog (Wigdor LLP) said in a statement: “While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”

“We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

Cassie and Diddy dated on-and-off from 2007 – 2018.

In November 2023, the singer filed a shock lawsuit against her ex, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse.

While the two settled the suit one day after she filed it, months later a 2016 video surfaced of Diddy allegedly physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel in LA.

The music mogul subsequently faced a series of other sex crime allegations, which lead to his homes being raided in March.

Last September, Diddy was arrested and charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking, and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

If the rapper had been found guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy, he might have been sentenced to life in prison.

Cassie testified during Combs’ sex trafficking trial, while she was eight months pregnant with her third child.

The singer shed light on their tumultuous relationship, and the alleged Freak Off sex parties she had to take part in.

Ahead of the sentencing, Diddy begged the judge overseeing his criminal case for leniency.

In a four-page letter, the rap mogul expressed remorse for his past actions, writing that he is sorry “for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.”

He also claimed to have undergone significant personal change during his 13-month incarceration at a Brooklyn jail.

In his letter addressed to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs apologised for physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie.

“I literally lost my mind,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be heavy burden that will have to forever carry.”

He also issued an apology to an anonymous witness referred to as “Jane” during the trial, acknowledging the destructive role drugs and excess played in his life.

“I lost my way,” he wrote. “My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

At the same time, Combs’ accusers also submitted statements to the court, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they say he inflicted.

They also warned of the potential consequences if he is released.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” wrote Cassie Ventura.

She argued that Combs shows no sign of remorse or personal growth, stating, “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

In his letter, Combs claimed he is a reformed individual, noting he is now sober for the first time in 25 years.

“The old me died in jail and new version of me was reborn,” he wrote.

The music mogul urged Judge Subramanian to show mercy, “not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children.”

He also asked the court to consider the impact of a long sentence on his seven children and his 84-year-old mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.