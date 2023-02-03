Casey steps on Ron’s toes in Love Island teaser

Casey steps on Ron’s toes in a teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 26-year-old entered the villa as a new bombshell alongside Jordan during Wednesday’s episode, and was invited to ask three girls on a date.

The Tring native picked Lana first, and the pair hit it off as they enjoyed a romantic date on a vineyard.

On Thursday night’s episode, Casey offered the make Lana breakfast; however, Ron already had, and cheekily remarked: “You’re too late mate, it’s all well and good but you’re too late, if you’re going to get on job you’ve got to be quick with it.”

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Casey rushes to make breakfast for Lana – with some assistance from Will.

As he presents the blonde beauty with her breakfast, the 26-year-old says: “I made it into a smiley face to summarise our last few days because I can’t stop smiling when I’m with you.”

Ron looks on at their breakfast date, and remarks: “I hope he’s done the avocado right, he’s even added salmon on there, not sure she’s a fan of salmon…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media Two.

