Casey O’Gorman returns to Love Island for the FOURTH time with All Stars ex Gabby Allen

It’s official: Casey O’Gorman has returned to Love Island for the fourth time alongside his All Stars ex Gabby Allen.

The former couple have shocked fans by signing up for the show’s US spin-off series Love Island Games, just months after they split.

During the latest episode, host Ariana Madix surprised the Islanders with two massive presents.

They were informed that two new bombshells were entering the villa, but their identities were hiddin within giant gift boxes.

The Islanders were then given “Delivery Cards” and instructed to individually check off either “Return to Sender” and stay in their current couple, or “Open the Package” and take the gamble of potentially being paired with a new bombshell.

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Martin Anthony were the first ones to part ways and take their chances by linking up with a bombshell.

Tyrique Hyde also decided to ditch Justine Ndiba, despite the fact she wanted to stay together, and Johnny made the same move with Andriena.

After their decisions were made, the bombshells were revealed as Love Island All Stars winners and exes Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen.

Casey was automatically paired with Nicola, as she was the only girl to seek out a connection with a bombshell.

Meanwhile Gabby ended up choosing Andreina’s former partner, Johnny, to couple up with.

Casey and Gabby’s presence understandably shook the cast, as they only won Love Island All Stars back in February.

This is Casey’s fourth stint on Love Island, while this will be Gabby’s third.

In January, the pair joined the second season of Love Island All Stars, which was filmed in South Africa.

They struck up a romance on the show, and went on to win the series.

However, just months after winning the show, it was announced that the pair had decided to part ways.

In an emotional statement to The Sun, they said: “After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.”

“This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other.”

Gabby added: “Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds.”