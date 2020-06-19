Caroline Flack’s personal trainer and rumoured love interest speaks out about her death

Bradley Simmonds was linked to the former Love Island host last year

Caroline Flack’s personal trainer and rumoured love interest Bradley Simmonds has spoken out about her tragic death.

The TV presenter sadly took her own life back in February, leaving friends and fans devastated.

Speaking to Professor Green during an Instagram Live workout, Bradley said:”‘My good friend and client Caroline recently passed away and that was a tough, tough moment.”

“It was a big shock to the system. It made me see that people who seem happy, who have a good career, it doesn’t matter, who you are or how successful you are, everyone can struggle.”

Professor Green, who was hosting the workout to raise money for the charity CALM, agreed with Bradley’s statement, and said: “Things are often very different from the inside out.”

Bradley was romantically linked to Caroline in February 2019, and at the time, sources said they were “head over heels” for each other.

After the news of her death broke, Bradley posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

He wrote: “Caroline was incredible, she started as a client but very quickly became a very close friend, all we ever did was have banter and laugh. I guess I was her go to when she struggled at times, but she was always so brave and strong which I massively admired about her. ⁣⁣I’m completely devastated 💔⁣⁣.”

“Caroline still had so much to offer, she had an incredible career. Her ambition and drive was certainly a gift but also the love and support she showed others including myself.⁣⁣”

“Thank you Caroline for being you, making us all laugh and supporting us when we needed it. You’re going to be missed by everyone 💔⁣⁣.”

“My thoughts are with your amazing sister jo and your family. I know how much you adored them.⁣⁣ ⁣I’ll always remember the laughs we had. You’ll never be forgotten,” he added.

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020 – months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

According to reports, the Love Island host took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.