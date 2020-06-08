Caroline Flack’s mother hits back after prosector said it was right to take her to court

'Why can’t you let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?'

Caroline Flack’s mother hits back after prosector said it was right to...

Caroline Flack’s mother, Christine, has slammed the law chief who insisted that it was right to pursue a domestic violence case against her late daughter.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her flat in London on February 15th, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Now prosector Ed Beltrami has claimed that Caroline could have attacked her 27-year-old boyfriend again if the Crown Prosecution Service failed to act.

“Domestic abuse has a high risk of repetition, a high risk of the offending escalating, so you have to look at that,” he revealed.

Caroline’s mother gave an emotional response to the statement, saying her daughter wasn’t able to defend herself.

“It is deeply regrettable that Mr Beltrami could not have let my beautiful daughter rest in peace,” she began.

“My daughter was unable to defend herself during her life and is unable to do so now. Shame on you.”

Christine accused the Crown Prosecution Service of “creating the toxic environment which ultimately led to Caroline’s death.”

“The CPS released the demons that chased down Caroline,” she continued.

Christine also questioned how the CPS could have “no idea” that her 40-year-old daughter would take her own life when she already attempted to do so due to the events in question.

“If that is true then the CPS ignored the correspondence from my daughter’s solicitors and a psychologist’s report warning of just that possibility,” she commented.

“It also ignores the fact that my daughter had cut herself so badly the night of the incident for which she was arrested that she was taken to two different hospitals and there were concerns for her life,” she added.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating at the home she shared with her boyfriend in London.

Lewis, who received a head injury in the incident, had declined to support the prosecution.