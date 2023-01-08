Caroline Flack’s former publicist slams Prince Harry for discussing their romance in his memoir: ‘It’s absolutely gross’

Caroline Flack’s former publicist has slammed Prince Harry for discussing their romance in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex briefly dated the former Love Island host in 2009, and opens up about their relationship for the first time in his book ‘Spare’.

He writes: “Very soon after they papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, and all her friends’ houses, and her grandparents’ house.”

“She was described in one paper as my ‘bit of rough,’ because she once worked in a factory or something. Jesus, I thought, are we really such a country of insufferable snobs?”

Harry also recalled receiving “the horrible news” in February 2020 that Caroline had died by suicide.

“She couldn’t stand it anymore, apparently,” he writes in the book. “The relentless abuse at the hands of the press, year after year, had finally broken her.”

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Caroline’s former publicist Alex Mullen wrote: “It’s absolutely gross for Prince Harry to reveal such private details about Caroline Flack.”

“The way in which the press spoke about her at that time and the reason they split are both very sad and it’s disgusting he’s brought up old long forgotten slurs she had to suffer in full view of the public around the world.”

“Of course Caroline reacted to them with humour and grace but privately she was deeply hurt; just the first of many injustices she didn’t deserve.”

He continued: “Harry’s decision to remind all of the terrible things said about her to help sell his appalling book is grotesque.”

“Moreover, and perhaps worst of all, he writes as if he has any idea why Carrie took her own life, parroting media reports as if they’re reality. Blaming the press because that’s what he read about it. He knows nothing.”

“Perhaps he should be considering how he and Meghan Markle might have caused Queen Elizabeth II pain just as she lost her husband of 70 years and while she was on the path to her final goodbye. The Royal Family need to strip him of all titles immediately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Mullen (apmmedia/amplify create) (@apmmediagroup)

Caroline also discussed her relationship with Harry in her 2014 memoir ‘Storm in a C Cup’.

She wrote at the time: “I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough. Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.”

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after tragically taking her own life.

Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that he didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline’s death, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, titled Spare, is set for official publication on January 10.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.