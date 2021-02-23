Caroline Flack’s family share never-before-seen photos of her ahead of documentary release

It's been one year since the presenter tragically took her own life

Caroline Flack’s family have shared never-seen-before photos of her, before the release of a documentary about her life.

The pictures, released via Channel 4, show a young Caroline flashing her signature smile.

In one photo, the late TV presenter is seen posing with her mother Christine, and her twin sister Jody.

Last week, Channel 4 released an emotional trailer for their upcoming documentary about Caroline’s life.

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death will feature interviews with the presenter’s family and friends – including some famous faces.

The trailer includes a clip of her friend Olly Murs breaking down in tears, as he says: “I just wish I could have told her not to do it, I never got the opportunity to do that.”

The promo clip also teases interviews with Caroline’s mother Christine, and her former X Factor colleague Dermot O’Leary.

The documentary’s official synopsis reads: “We will hear from those closest to Caroline, delving beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona, as well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life.”

“Never before seen footage, childhood home videos and interviews with her mother, Christine, and twin sister, Jody, are all brought together in what promises to be an emotional, intimate and candid documentary.”

The documentary was commissioned by Channel 4 last year.

At the time, commissioning editor Becky Cadman said: “This film is about and for Caroline. A sister, daughter, friend and one of the most successful TV presenters in the country.”

“She openly and honestly shared her struggles with fame and how it impacted her mental health.”

“A rollercoaster life told through the memories of the people who knew her best, Caroline’s family and friends, we hope this will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Lee McMurray added: “We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Caroline was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 – months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The presenter took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.