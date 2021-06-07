Caroline Flack’s close friends and family to take part in charity challenge in her honour

Caroline Flack’s close friends and family are taking part in a tough charity challenge this weekend in her honour.

The 40-year-old was found dead at her home in North London on February 15 last year, after tragically taking her own life.

The presenter’s personal trainer Bradley Simmonds will be joined by some of her closest friends, including Olly Murs and Lou Teasdale, to climb some of the highest peaks in the Lake District to raise money for leading suicide prevention charity Samaritans.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bradley wrote: “#CLIMBFORCAROLINE 🥾⛰💙”⁣

“This weekend myself and some of Caroline’s closest friends and family will be taking on a tough challenge climbing the highest peaks in the Lake District in loving memory of our loving friend @carolineflack 💛❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bradleysimmonds (@bradleysimmonds)

⁣”Due to the pandemic we had to delay and delay but finally this weekend we all get together as a team to take on the 24 peak challenge Raising awareness and funds for the incredible charity @samaritanscharity the charity chosen by Caroline’s family 💙⁣”

“It’s going to be an emotional weekend in the lake distract and physically tough but I can’t wait to be alongside so many amazing people including the likes of @ollymurs and @louteasdale sharing our great memories and stories.”⁣

“Your support would be amazing 🙌🏼 ⁣And for everyone that loved Caroline like we did please get involved by doing what you can on socials and by donating to the fund me page (you’ll find in my story) 💙 ”

“Thank you to @wowhydrate for sponsoring this to make it all happen and my management + @charity.challenge for organising what will be a great memorable experience. Much appreciated 💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale)

Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the Love Island host’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline’s death, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.