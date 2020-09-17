Caroline Flack’s close friends and family leading charity challenge in her honour

The challenge aims to raise awareness and money for a mental health charity

Caroline Flack’s close friends and family are leading a charity challenge in her honour.

The 40-year-old was found dead at her home in North London on February 15, after tragically taking her own life.

The presenter’s personal trainer Bradley Simmonds launched a new challenge called Climb For Caroline, which will see a number of Caroline’s loved ones climb the peaks of mountains across the Lake District – to awareness and funds for suicide prevention charity Samaritans.

Opening up about the inspiration behind the challenge, Bradley told BBC Breakfast this morning: “I was Caroline’s personal trainer and good friend. I was devastated at the loss and still am.”

‘Climb for Caroline’ is being launched by her personal trainer Bradley Simmons, he tells #BBCBreakfast it will raise money and awareness for The Samaritans. https://t.co/HgsOwcRvJN pic.twitter.com/gLMLYYmu5R — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 17, 2020

“Being her personal trainer and realising how important exercise is for everyone, I wanted to do a challenge and I wanted to get her closest friends and family on board.

“I organised a massive hike, a two-day hike in the Lake District.

“It’s going to be a challenge but it’s going to be a really enjoyable challenge and of course, it’s going to raise such good awareness for a great charity called Samaritans.”

“We’ve got some really good names and really good friends of Caroline…we’ve got some of her close family. We’re all really excited to be raising money in Caroline’s name.”

“I know how much exercise helped Caroline with her mental health so I wanted to create a challenge where her family and friends can come together and do something powerful in her memory.

“Hopefully this challenge will raise awareness for others to seek support whilst also raising money for Samaritans.”

Sarah Ball, Head of Fundraising at Samaritans, said: “We are extremely grateful to Bradley for choosing to raise vital funds for Samaritans, which will help us be there at any time of day or night to support anyone who is struggling to cope.”

“Suicide is complex and every single death by suicide is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities. We wish Bradley and Caroline’s friends and family the best of luck on the hills with their fundraising challenge.”