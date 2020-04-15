Caroline Flack’s best friend pays emotional tribute to her by sharing unseen photo

It's been two months since the Love Island host tragically took her own life

Caroline Flack’s best friend has paid tribute to her by sharing an unseen photo of the pair.

The 40-year-old presenter tragically took her own life two months ago today.

Taking to Instagram this morning, one of Caroline’s closest friends Mollie Grosberg shared a touching image of the pair with her followers.

She captioned the post: “The best and most silliest girl. Miss her xxx 💕 I can’t believe it’s been two months. Think about this girl every morning when I wake up before I even open my eyes.”

Friends and followers were quick to comfort the television producer, who had been friends with Caroline for years.

“As always Mollie, I’m sending you so much love. Thank you for being so strong and holding us all together you are truly inspiring ❤️,” one follower penned.

“It feels like only yesterday but at the same time like she’s been gone for so long… so missed..so loved. 💛,” another commented.

In the comment section, Mollie replied to her friends, and said she wished Caroline was keeping her company during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I wish we had her here for lockdown. She’d absolutely love it and just make everything OK for us,” she wrote.

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.