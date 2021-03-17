"She wanted to document what she was going through..."

Caroline Flack met with documentary makers weeks before her tragic death, in the hopes of sharing her story.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after taking her own life.

Channel 4’s documentary ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death’ is set to air at 9pm tonight, with filmmaker Charlie Russell revealing he met with the star just weeks before her death.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We met her early last year and she wanted to document what she was going through. Sadly we were never able to make that film.”

“We wanted to be able to honour that commitment that we had made to her. We wrote to her mum and twin sister who Caroline had said she’d wanted us to meet.”

“We wanted to reach out and say how sorry we felt and, through that, eventually we started to have a conversation about what a film now would look like and what they would like to say about her and how they would like to remember her.”

“We made something that is incredibly joyous in places but obviously also incredibly sad,” Charlie admitted.

“We wanted to try to get to the truth of what it’s like to be that famous and be under that spotlight but also a sense of what she was going through.”

Caroline was found dead at her home months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The presenter took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.