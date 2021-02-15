Carl Woods spends THOUSANDS on Valentine’s Day flowers for Katie Price

The 32-year-old treated his girlfriend for their first Valentine's Day together

Carl Woods has spent thousands on Valentine’s Day flowers for his girlfriend Katie Price.

The 32-year-old has been dating the former glamour model since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Spoiling his girlfriend on their first Valentine’s Day together, Carl splashed out on two lavish bouquets from Endura Roses, costing £10k in total.

A source told The Sun: “Carl wanted to make the day really special so splashed out on two bouquets worth a whopping £5,000 each.”

“It’s a lot of money but he says Katie’s worth it – it’s their first Valentine’s Day together and he wanted to show her what she means to him.”

“He ordered two different kinds to make sure he got Katie’s special gift spot on – she’s going to love it.”

The lavish florist is known for selling the most expensive flower bouquets in the world, with one of Katie’s bouquets containing a 22 karat gold rose.