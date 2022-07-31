Carl Woods SLAMS Katie Price split rumours in furious rant

Carl Woods has shut down rumours he has split from Katie Price.

The ex Love Island star took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a screenshot of a recent article claiming his relationship with the former glamour model was over.

The 33-year-old then filmed himself beside Katie in her house, and exclaimed: “All of you are full of s**t. Look, here she is, I’m still at the f**king house!”

He continued: “Do you want to know the truth? I’m the best f**king fella she’s ever had! And I’m the one that suffers the s**t, no one else.”

“So all this ‘he’s a bad person, he’s this, he’s that, he needs to go’… F**k off everyone, you’re full of s**t.”

“None of you that write this bulls**t actually know the truth. None of you know what goes on. I support this woman through everything… So, no, we haven’t broke up, I’m still at her house so f**k off with your bulls**t!”

“I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished as this bad person. And yes I’m ranting, because I’ve suffered months and months and months of this.”

Carl and Katie started dating in 2020, and the couple got engaged last April.

Earlier this year, Katie announced on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ that they were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they are planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother can attend their special day.