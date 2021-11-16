Carl Woods sets the record straight on rumours he’s marrying Katie Price in Vegas

Carl Woods has insisted he and his fiancée Katie Price are not getting married in Las Vegas amid speculation.

The former Love Island star revealed he and his wife-to-be obtained a wedding license over the weekend as a prank.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday night, the 32-year-old wrote: “I can confirm Katie Price and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was. However a $102 marriage licence caused pure carnage and got the media all excited and s**t.”

He later added: “I mean, I have always said I wouldn’t do anything similar or the same to what’s been done before…”

Katie was married to Alex Reid from 2010 until 2012, and the former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The former glamour model was also married to Peter Andre – who she shares 14-year-old son Junior and 13-year-old daughter Princess with – from 2005 until 2009.

The TV personality also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

Carl’s marriage to Katie will be his first.

Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April, after confirming their romance last June.