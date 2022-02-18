Carl Woods insists he never ‘attacked’ Katie Price after being charged with public order offence

Carl Woods has insisted he never “attacked” his fiancée Katie Price, after being charged with a public order offence.

On Thursday, The Sun reported that the 33-year-old was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act following an incident on August 23 2021.

After the news hit headlines, Carl took to Instagram to clarify the situation after fans accused him of assaulting Katie.

Carl said: “The papers are saying I have been charged with a public order offence. Yes I have. A public order offence is just arguing in the street and using foul language that is what I have been charged with.”

“Nowhere have they said I was charged with the assault on Katie or anything to do with the incident in August, because it was nothing to do with me.”

On August 23, another man was arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to a residential address in the village of Little Canfield.

At the time, Katie told cops that she had been the victim of a violent attack and was taken to hospital.

Carl explained: “Everything I say I have got proof of and I will show it. So everyone who is messaging me saying ‘you attacked Katie, you did this, the truth is out.’ No it’s not, the truth is not out at all.”

In the background, Katie could be heard saying, “I have never called the police on you, never.”

At another point, the former glamour model also shouted, “He’s never ever touched me!”

Carl continued: “No one has said I have been charged with assaulting Katie, or coercive control, because it’s not true, it hasn’t happened.”

“I was charged with a public order offensive. Me and Katie argued in the street, I used foul language, I got charged for that – nothing to do with anything else.”

“I have the proof, so hold tight, it’s coming. And when I say proof, I mean black and white proof that it was not me.”

“I never laid a finger on her. Didn’t ever coercively control her. Anyone who thinks you can control Katie Price must be off their head, because you can’t.”

“There are lots of things I have got that cover me and prove I am innocent, so it is coming, factual proof, black and white – unarguable.”

Carl and Katie started dating in June 2020, and announced their engagement last April.