Carl Woods insists he has ‘never hurt’ Katie Price following alleged assault at her home

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the former glamour model last month

Carl Woods has insisted he has “never hurt” his fiancée Katie Price, after she was allegedly assaulted at her home.

Breaking his silence on Instagram, he wrote: “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.”

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation.”

“I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie,” he added. “The truth will be told.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Katie’s rep for a comment.

On August 23, a 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour following an alleged incident at Katie’s home.

Katie was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the alleged attack, and her engagement ring was reportedly stolen.

Opening up about the alleged attack, Katie told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.”

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened. I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more,” she added.

Katie announced her engagement to Carl Woods back in April, and recently shut down rumours they had split.

The former glamour model is mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

She also shares two children with her ex-husband Peter Andre – Junior, 15, and Princess, 14 – and two kids with her third husband Kieran Hayler, eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny.