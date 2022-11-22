Carl Woods announces shock split from Katie Price

Carl Woods has announced his split from Katie Price.

The ex Love Island star started dating the former glamour model in 2020, and the couple got engaged last April.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to confirm his split from Katie.

He told fans: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

Carl then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but…that’s done.”

Goss.ie has contacted Katie’s rep for comment on Carl’s claims.

The news comes just four months after Carl slammed reports he and Katie had broken up in a furious rant.

Earlier this year, Katie announced on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ that she and Carl were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they were planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother could attend their big day.