Carl Mullan’s All Together Now 2FM slot kicks off with a rocky start

Carl Mullan’s All Together Now RTÉ 2FM slot had a rocky start this morning, as the radio host struggled to gain access to the festival.

Having traveled down to Waterford for the show, Carl was delayed to the airwaves alongside his co-host Aisling Bonneras as he was unable to get in before the show started.

Taking to his Instagram story, Carl shared a quizzical photo of himself and wrote, “I’m here, but my pass to get me in is in the blue hut behind me.”

He continued: “The hut doesn’t open until 10am. Myself and @aisling_bon are on air at 10am. Best of luck with the start of the show Ais!”

Aisling, who previously accidentally “scared the s**t out of” Carl after accidentally saying they were due on air at 9 am rather than 10 am, then went on to share a clip of herself in the mobile studio.

Not only did she inform followers that she was going live from All Together Now, but would be doing so without a co-host for the time being.

She said: “First ever show in the road-caster… But I’ve no co-presenter. Where the f**k’s Carl. Carl is currently being driven in a van I think?”

“He couldn’t get in. The team to let people in weren’t there until 10 o’clock, and our show’s at 10, that’s amazing. So we’re kicking off solo. Oh my god! I hope he gets here soon!”

After Carl texted Aisling to say “we’re behind a slow moving water truck, f**k,” Carl eventually made it into the studio – seven minutes late.

Aisling shared a video on her story of Carl in the studio chuffed that he managed to make it into the festival and they got on with the show.

Sold-out All Together Now is being headlined by acts such as Fontaines DC, Nelly Furtado, BICEP, CMAT, Wet Leg, and Primal Scream.