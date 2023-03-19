Carl Mullan breaks his silence after winning the 2023 series of Dancing with the Stars

Carl Mullan has broken his silence after winning the 2023 series of Dancing with the Stars.

The 2FM star and his pro dancing partner took home the Glitterball Trophy on Sunday night, after impressing both judges and viewers with their dance moves.

Speaking after the final, Carl admitted he was in complete “shock” when hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli announced he had won.

He told us: “This has been the most incredible experience to go through. From where we started off… I knew nothing. I did one knee spin in a school play in fourth year and that’s as much dance experience as I had.”

“I’m so happy we won this for Emily. She’s done six seasons, and this is her third final, so I’m so happy that we won it… If it hadn’t been for Emily I would’ve probably been kicked out of the show or quit the show.”

Carl beat influencer Suzanne Jackson, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and Glee star Damian McGinty in the grand finale.