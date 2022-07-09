Cardi B forced to deny she got into a fight with a fan at Wireless festival

Cardi B has been forced to deny she got into a fight with a fan at Wireless festival on Friday night.

The rapper spoke out after a video of her seemingly hitting an audience member with her microphone went viral on social media.

The 29-year-old has insisted there was “no fight”, and urged fans to look at other angles of the alleged scuffle online.

#CardiB appears to have gotten into a scuffle on stage at the Wireless Festival. pic.twitter.com/vnCUwmu6wS — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 9, 2022

Cardi tweeted: “It wasn’t NO FIGHT! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.”

During her appearance at Wireless, the rapper put on a show with her friend and fellow collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

The duo performed their hit song WAP for the crowd, which included an explicit dance routine.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the highlights of wireless festival. They brought the energy and were so good live! pic.twitter.com/Qjsn451G94 — lori 🐻🍑 (@lorigomx) July 9, 2022