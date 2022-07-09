Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Cardi B forced to deny she got into a fight with a fan at Wireless festival

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Cardi B has been forced to deny she got into a fight with a fan at Wireless festival on Friday night.

The rapper spoke out after a video of her seemingly hitting an audience member with her microphone went viral on social media.

The 29-year-old has insisted there was “no fight”, and urged fans to look at other angles of the alleged scuffle online.

Cardi tweeted: “It wasn’t NO FIGHT! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.”

During her appearance at Wireless, the rapper put on a show with her friend and fellow collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

The duo performed their hit song WAP for the crowd, which included an explicit dance routine.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us