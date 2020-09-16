Cardi B describes marriage to Offset as ‘irretrievably broken’ in court documents

The rapper filed for divorce after three years of marriage

Cardi B describes her marriage to Offset as “irretrievably broken” according to court documents.

The news broke on Tuesday that the WAP rapper was filing for divorce from the Migos’ star after three years of marriage.

The couple secretly tied the knot back in 2017, and welcomed their first child Kulture the following year.

Court documents from the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia state the couple are living in a “bona fide state of separation”, and the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation”.

Their hearing is scheduled for November 4, according to the documents on the Fulton County website.

A source told E!News: “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him.

“It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumours of him being unfaithful again.”

“He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims.

“She had enough and decided to file,” the insider added, claiming that Cardi “wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there.”

“The divorce is very shocking to everyone around them.

“They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider’s perspective.”

Per the court documents, the 27-year-old is asking for child support from Offset.

The news comes days after Cardi posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story, saying: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” along with the caption, “it’s time .”

The couple secretly got married in 2017, before splitting later that year following allegations of infidelity.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue’s January 2020 cover with their daughter Kulture, Cardi spoke openly about forgiving Offset after a cheating scandal.

“When me and my husband got into our issues, you know, he cheated and everything, and I decided to stay with him and work together with him,” Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar explained.

“My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect, and that’s crazy to me,” she said.

The 27-year-old said women portray their relationships as perfect online, despite underlying issues.

“I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore.”

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness.”

The rapper revealed that she sought help from priests, as well as praying to work things out with her husband.

Splitting just a year after tying the knot, the couple soon reunited to work through their marital issues.

“I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us.”

“And we just came to an understanding like bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most.”