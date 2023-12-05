Cardi B and Offset spark split speculation as they unfollow each other on social media

Cardi B and Offset’s on-again, off-again relationship appears to have hit another bump in the road – as they’ve both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple are no longer following each other on the social media platform, and have proceeded to post cryptic messages on their accounts.

Cardi, 31, posted to her Instagram Story, saying, “You know when you just out grow relationships.”

“I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST,” she added in another slide.

Meanwhile Offset, 31, added his own cryptic message to the mix when he shared a clip from Al Pacino’s classic Scarface.

The clip shows the main character alone in the bath with him saying, “Hey, f*ck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do i trust? Me.”

The couple, who met in 2016, have had their fair share of online drama – with Cardi revealing to her fans that their entire relationship was “fake” in December 2018.

Offset also proposed to Cardi on stage in October 2017, although they were already legally married at the time.

In January 2018, it was speculated that Offset had cheated on Cardi and even made a sex tape with the other woman.

Cardi responded to the criticism she faced for staying with Offset in February 2018, saying, “It’s not right, what he f*cking did – but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

In 2020, the Bodak Yellow singer filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, stating in court documents that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

But two months later, Cardi retracted her initial filing and told E! News’ Daily Pop: “Of course we went through some challenges, we had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

The singer said, “It’s the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the ‘I have your back, you have my back.'”

The couple share two children together – daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2.