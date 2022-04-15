Cardi B and Offset share first photos of their baby son – and reveal his unusual name

Cardi B and Offset have shared the first photos of their baby son, and revealed his unusual name.

Seven months after announcing the arrival of their second child, the couple shared sweet snaps of their son on Instagram, and confirmed his name: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

Offset shared a photo of Wave wearing multiple diamond necklaces in the bath, and Cardi posted a snap of their baby boy wearing a light blue beanie and a matching fur jacket.

The couple, who are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Kulture, announced the birth of their second child in September.

In a joint statement to E! News, they said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Alongside Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 12, Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, and Kody Cephus, 7, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset announced they were expecting again at the 2021 BET Awards last June, where the rap singer debuted her baby bump.

The news came just months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, describing their three-year marriage as “irretrievably broken”.

Two months later, the 28-year-old called off her divorce and the couple rekindled their romance.